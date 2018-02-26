O'Regan will report to AHL Rochester after being traded to the Sabres in a deal for Evander Kane, Bill Hoppe of the Times Herald reports.

This wasn't a given, considering that O'Regan had been playing for the Sharks on the NHL level and the Sabres certainly don't have as much talent as San Jose. However, at least for now the 24-year-old will be playing for the AHL's Americans. Perhaps he will earn a call up before the season ends.