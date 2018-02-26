Sabres' Danny O'Regan: Assigned to AHL after trade
O'Regan will report to AHL Rochester after being traded to the Sabres in a deal for Evander Kane, Bill Hoppe of the Times Herald reports.
This wasn't a given, considering that O'Regan had been playing for the Sharks on the NHL level and the Sabres certainly don't have as much talent as San Jose. However, at least for now the 24-year-old will be playing for the AHL's Americans. Perhaps he will earn a call up before the season ends.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...