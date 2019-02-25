Sabres' Danny O'Regan: Bound for Rochester
O'Regan was returned to AHL Rochester on Monday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
As noted by Hamilton, the NHL will afford teams only four standard recalls once the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline passes, meaning the Sabres will have to carefully strategize future call-ups for O'Regan or any other player currently serving the AHL's Amerks. The German-born center has appeared in 25 games at the top level, with his five points benefiting only the Sharks from 2016-18.
