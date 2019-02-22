Sabres' Danny O'Regan: Called up from AHL
O'Regan has been brought up from Rochester of the AHL.
O'Regan has 34 points in 53 games with Rochester, and was called up due to the Sabres only having 12 active forwards on the roster. O'Regan has yet to play an NHL game this season. He has five points throughout 24 games in his NHL career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...