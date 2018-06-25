Sabres' Danny O'Regan: Earns qualifying offer
O'Regan was tendered a qualifying offer from the Sabres on Monday.
O'Regan saw action in 21 games this past season, though only two of those were with Buffalo after being traded from San Jose back in February. Despite the limited number of showings, O'Regan is still just 24 years old and has time to develop into a more consistent threat at the NHL level, so the organization was willing to tender him. Monday's qualifying offer should keep the 2012 fifth-round pick in Buffalo for his first full season as a Sabre.
