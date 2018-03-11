O'Regan was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Sunday.

O'Regan suited up for two games in this stint, posting zero points and a plus-1 rating. With four days in between games, though, it's best that the 24-year-old continues logging game action. His next chance for NHL ice time is Thursday against the Maple Leafs.

