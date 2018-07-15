Sabres' Danny O'Regan: Latches on for one year
O'Regan signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $874,125 with the Sabres on Sunday.
O'Regan was part of the return for a trade of Evander Kane. The 24-year-old played in just two games with the Sabres, recording zero points and a plus-1 rating. He thrived with AHL Rochester instead, lighting the lamp six times and mustering nine helpers. The Sabres added three more forwards -- Vladimir Sobotka, Patrik Berglund and Tage Thompson -- in a trade with St. Louis, so it'll be tough to crack the lineup this year as well.
