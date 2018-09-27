Sabres' Danny O'Regan: No points in preseason
O'Regan hasn't recorded a point through two preseason games.
O'Regan's vying for a bottom-six role with Buffalo, but he's competing against veterans along with strong young talents such as Tage Thompson. the 24-year-old will need to turn things around quickly this preseason to avoid being demoted to AHL Rochester.
