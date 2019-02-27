Sabres' Danny O'Regan: Quickly sent back to AHL
O'Regan was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Wednesday.
The Sabres didn't use the promising center in Tuesday's game against the Flyers, but perhaps they should have, as the team ended up with a 5-2 road loss. O'Regan will pick up where he left off with the AHL's Amerks, having posted 18 goals and 34 points over 53 games this season.
