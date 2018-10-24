Sabres' Danny O'Regan: Strong AHL play continues
O'Regan, acquired by the Sabres in last season's Evander Kane deal, has four goals and six points through eight games for Rochester of the AHL this season.
O'Regan won the AHL Rookie of the Year award two seasons ago with the San Jose Barracuda, but his fine scoring touch hasn't kicked in during limited auditions in the NHL. He's also getting overshadowed by some of the Sabres' bigger-name prospects in an organization that's full of them. Still, O'Regan has put up 104 points in 120 AHL games and at some point he's going to get some run with the parent club. We'll also mention that he's a former college teammate of Jack Eichel, so perhaps a role on Captain Jack's line is the end game if everything worked out perfectly for O'Regan.
