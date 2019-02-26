O'Regan was called up from AHL Rochester on Tuesday.

Following the trade deadline, the league afforded teams four standard recalls, so O'Regan is sought highly of in Buffalo. The 25-year-old has skated in 25 games in his NHL career, racking up just five points. Though he was recalled, it's unclear whether or not the German will suit up in Tuesday's tilt against the Flyers.

