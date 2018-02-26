Sabres' Danny O'Regan: Traded to Buffalo
O'Regan was traded along with two draft picks to Buffalo for Evander Kane on Monday, reports The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.
O'Regan was a fifth-round pick in 2012 and played four years at Boston University, where he served as an assistant captain in his senior year. He's split time between the NHL and AHL this season, and at the time of the trade was AHL San Jose's third-leading scorer with 25 points in 31 games. In 19 games with the Sharks, he notched four assists while averaging 10 minutes per game. The 24-year-old forward is in the final year of his two-year deal and will likely get an audition with the big club, although he's not expected to be a big piece of the future.
