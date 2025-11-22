Bedkowski recorded three assists in OHL Owen Sound's 10-7 win over Guelph on Friday.

Bedkowski has been quiet on offense on all season, earning just nine points in 23 appearances so far. The 18-year-old defenseman, who converted from forward earlier in his career, doesn't have elite offense, but the instincts of a forward should be more evident in his play. Bedkowski is projecting more as a physical defenseman should he eventually break into the NHL after the Sabres made him a third-round pick in 2025.