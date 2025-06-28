Bedkowski was the 71st overall pick by Buffalo in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A converted forward, Bedkowski was traded from OHL Oshawa to Owen Sound in October and played better following the move. He finished with just three goals and seven points in 37 games between the two stops, missing significant time due to injury. Bedkowski is primarily known for his compete level and physical play, while his offensive game, as the numbers would lead you to believe, remains a work in progress. He does possess elite size at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, so Bedkowski doesn't need to pile up the points in order to be a useful player. Minimal improvements to his puck distribution game and decision making would probably be enough.