Sabres' Dawson DiPietro: Inks one-year deal with Sabres
The Sabres signed DiPietro to a one-year, entry-level deal on Monday.
DiPietro recently finished up his collegiate career with Western Michigan where he racked up 34 goals and 87 points in 104 games over the last three seasons. Sabres GM Jason Botterill raved about the 24-year-old's "high-energy, up-tempo" playing style. He'll have a shot to compete for a roster spot in training camp next season.
