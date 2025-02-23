Gilbert recorded an assist, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Rangers.

Gilbert has three helpers over four games in February. If nothing else, he's helping himself stay in the lineup for his hometown team, leaving Jacob Bryson and Connor Clifton in the press box. Gilbert's recent success might make rostering him more palatable in deep fantasy formats, but his primary source of production will always come from physical play. He has just four assists to go with 50 PIM, 48 hits and 22 blocked shots over 21 appearances.