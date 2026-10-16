Gilbert scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Gilbert tallied in the third period, cutting Toronto's lead to 4-3 at the time. The 29-year-old defenseman has a goal, an assist and a plus-3 rating over two contests this season. He's filling in while the Sabres are missing Rasmus Dahlin (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk (lower body) and Conor Timmins (lower body) from the blue line. Gilbert is rarely a source of offense, so his hot start to the season should not be expected to continue for long.