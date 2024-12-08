Gilbert notched an assist and seven hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Utah.

Gilbert was in the lineup for the second game in a row, covering for the absence of Rasmus Dahlin (back). The 28-year-old Gilbert remains limited to third-pairing usage when he plays. His helper Saturday was his first point in nearly a year -- his last contribution was a goal and an assist on New Year's Eve of 2023. He's added 22 hits, 25 PIM and eight blocked shots over eight outings this season, and he'll likely return to being a healthy scratch once Dahlin returns.