Cooley was recalled from AHL Rochester on Saturday.

With both Eric Comrie (lower body) and Devon Levi (lower body) unavailable, Cooley will likely serve as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's backup Sunday against Colorado. The 26-year-old Cooley has yet to make his NHL debut, though it could be a short stint in Buffalo as Levi appears to be nearing a return.