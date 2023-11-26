Levi made 17 saves in two periods of relief Saturday in a 7-2 loss to the Devils.

Levi entered the game at the start of the second period after starter Eric Comrie had allowed four in frame one. Comrie took the loss, but neither man had help from their teammates. Levi stood on his head at times, including a 10-bell save on John Marino from in tight to keep the score 5-1 in the second. Levi is 3-4-1 in eight starts, with a 3.73 GAA and .876 save percentage. He could use some development in the AHL, but the Sabres may not send him down unless they are miles out of contention.