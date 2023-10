Levi (lower body) was back at practice Saturday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Levi missed practice Friday after getting hurt during Thursday's game versus Calgary. The Sabres declared Levi to be fine. The netminder is 1-3-0 this season, giving up 13 goals on 120 shots. Coach Don Granato said that Levi is healthy enough to play Saturday but is injured enough to enable Mike Comrie to get the start against the Islanders.