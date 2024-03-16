Levi was recalled from AHL Rochester on Saturday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

The Sabres play back-to-back games starting Monday in Seattle, so look for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to start one with Levi getting the other start. The Sabres have been relying on Luukonen to play the majority of the games, as he has started 14 of 16 contests since Levi was sent down to the minors Jan. 28. Mike Comrie has not done the job as a backup, making the recall of Levi essential for their upcoming five-game road trip. Levi was outstanding Friday night, stopping 41 shots in a 5-2 Rochester win in AHL action. He should get the start either Monday in Seattle, or Tuesday in Vancouver.