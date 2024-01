Levi was summoned from AHL Rochester on Sunday.

In a corresponding move, Eric Comrie was returned to the minors. Levi made 14 saves on 17 shots in a 7-3 win over Springfield on Saturday. The 22-year-old netminder has an 8-7-2 record with a 3.32 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 19 NHL appearances this season.