Levi will defend the visiting crease versus the Islanders on Saturday, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Levi gave up four goals on 30 shots in a 5-1 home loss to the Rangers on Thursday on Opening Night. The 21-year-old was 5-2-0 with a 2.94 GAA and .905 save percentage last season after a stellar NCAA career at Northeastern University. He faces an Islanders team that scored 243 goals last season, 23rd best in the NHL.