Levi stopped 21 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

Boston's final three goals all came on the power play, and Levi had little chance on any of them -- Charlie Coyle's second tally of the night even deflected in off Erik Johnson's skate. It's Levi's first regulation loss since Nov. 14, and the 22-year-old netminder has put together a solid December with a 2.77 GAA and .906 save percentage while going 4-1-1 over seven appearances.