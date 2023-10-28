Levi (lower body) might be available to suit up as the backup goalie Wednesday against Philadelphia, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Levi, who hasn't played since Oct. 19 against Calgary, has been making some progress skating on his own for the past two days. The Sabres hope to have him back at practice Tuesday. Fellow Buffalo netminder Eric Comrie (lower body) is week-to-week, so Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will probably start Sunday versus Colorado. The Sabres brought up Devin Cooley from AHL Rochester on Saturday to serve as the backup goalie.