Levi made 24 saves in Thursday's 9-3 rout of the Maple Leafs.

The 21-year-old netminder wasn't all that sharp, but he didn't need to be on a night when the ice was tilted so heavily in the Sabres' favor, and the win was a confidence-builder after Levi got the hook in the team's last game against the Blue Jackets. Levi hasn't taken a regulation loss since Nov. 14, going 4-0-2 over his last eight appearances with a 2.88 GAA and .903 save percentage, and the youngster may be settling in to the No. 1 role in the crease.