Levi is expected to get the starting nod in Vegas on Friday.

Levi has been lights out as of late, allowing just five goals on 86 shots over his last three starts, going 2-0-1 in the process. The 21-year-old has now started four of Buffalo's last five contests; he's carving out more playing time while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has struggled, allowing 13 goals during his three-game losing streak. Levi is 5-4-2 with a 3.16 GAA and an .893 save percentage this season.