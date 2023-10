Levi turned aside 26 of 29 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

Levi surrendered two goals on seven shots in the first period. Buffalo clawed back to tie the contest, but Levi was beaten by Casey Cizikas midway through the third frame, which cost Buffalo the game. Levi has now allowed seven goals on 59 shots while losing his first two starts of the campaign.