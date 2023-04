Levi stopped 24 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

Levi struggled Tuesday, allowing in a costly loss for the Sabres. It snaps a three-game winning streak for the 21-year-old netminder. Levi is now 4-2-0 with a .901 save percentage to start his NHL career. He'll likely line up for one more start in Buffalo's final two games this season.