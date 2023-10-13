Levi allowed four goals on 30 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Rangers on Thursday.

Earning the Opening Night start, Levi had a tough time against the Rangers' offense, allowing two goals in the opening frame before allowing a goal in each of the final two periods. The 21-year-old Levi should get a decent shot at claiming the starting job in Buffalo after he went 5-2 with a .905 save percentage across seven games in his rookie season. However, he'll likely share netminding duties with Eric Comrie and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to open the campaign.