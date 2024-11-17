Levi stopped 27 of 31 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers. Philadelphia's fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Levi made his second straight start with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (undisclosed) sidelined once again, and the results weren't pretty. Levi has posted a sub-.890 save percentage in each of his last five outings, going 1-4-0 with a 4.60 GAA and .846 save percentage in that stretch. Unfortunately for the Sabres, Levi will remain between the pipes until Luukkonen is ready to return, unless the coaching staff decides to give James Reimer an opportunity amid Levi's struggles.