Levi allowed five goals on 18 shots before being replaced by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen late in the second period of Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

The 21-year-old netminder got very little help from his defensemen, and Levi seemed to deflate after a wobbly shot from Hampus Lindholm dipped between his legs midway through the second period to put Buffalo in a 5-0 hole. Coach Don Granato didn't actually make the switch in the crease until Victor Olofsson got the Sabres on the board a few minutes later, however. Levi saw his brief two-game win streak come to an end, and on the season he carries a 3-4-0 record with a rough 3.65 GAA and .881 save percentage. Look for Luukkonen to be between the pipes Friday in Winnipeg.