Levi allowed four goals on 18 shots before being replaced by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen midway through the second period in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Neither goalie got any help from his defense in a brutal team-wide performance by Buffalo, but it was a cheeky between-the-legs tally by Kirill Marchenko just before the first intermission that broke the spirit of the Sabres and their young netminder. Levi managed to avoid taking the decision and hasn't been tagged with a regulation loss in over a month, going 3-0-2 in his last seven appearances with a 2.87 GAA and .905 save percentage.