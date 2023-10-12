Levi will protect the home goal versus the Rangers on Thursday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Levi will get the first chance to grab the Sabres' starting job in net. The 21-year-old went 5-2-0 with a 2.94 GAA and a .905 save percentage in his first seven NHL outings after finishing his collegiate career with Northeastern University last season. Levi will likely rotate with Eric Comrie and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen early on until one of the Sabres' goalies separates themselves from the pack.