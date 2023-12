Levi will be between the home pipes versus Boston on Wednesday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Levi hasn't suffered a regulation defeat in his last eight appearances, posting a 4-0-2 record and 2.88 GAA, though he did get the hook once over that stretch. Still, the youngster appears to have taken control of the starting job ahead of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for the time being.