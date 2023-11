Levi (lower body) will serve as the backup goaltender in Buffalo's road game versus Philadelphia on Wednesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Levi hasn't played since Oct. 19 because of the injury. He has a 1-3-0 record, 3.26 GAA and .892 save percentage in four contests this year. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to start Wednesday, but Levi might serve between the pipes either at home Friday against the Flyers or Saturday in Toronto.