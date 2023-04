Levi will face the Rangers on the road Monday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Levi is off to a strong start at the NHL level, winning three of his first four starts. He's given up a total of 13 goals on 135 shots, though six of those goals came in an ugly win over Detroit. Buffalo is already showing a high level of confidence in Levi as the team is clinging to its playoff hopes. As of now, the 21-year-old rookie appears to be the No. 1 goaltender heading into next season.