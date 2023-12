Levi will get the starting nod at home against the Coyotes on Monday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

After a bit of a rough patch, Levi has strung together a pair of strong starts. In his last two games, he's stopped a combined 60 of 63 shots while going 1-0-1. The 21-year-old is now 4-4-2 with a lackluster 3.27 GAA and .892 save percentage through 11 NHL appearances this season.