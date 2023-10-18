Levi stopped 21 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay.

Levi was solid Tuesday, holding the Lightning to one goal before Brandon Hagel tied the game 2-2 with seven seconds left in regulation. However, he'd hang on to pick up his first win of the season after Dylan Cozens tallied the game-winner in overtime. The 21-year-old Levi has started all three of the Sabres' games to open the campaign, going 1-2-0 with an .890 save percentage, as it appears he'll be given a real chance to run with the starting job in Buffalo.