Levi made 26 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped two of three shootout attempts in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Red Wings.

It wasn't pretty, but the 21-year-old was able to pick up his second NHL win in a wild affair. Levi had allowed just two goals in each of his first two starts, and with the Sabres all but eliminated from the playoffs, the young netminder will likely serve as their No. 1 goalie to close out the schedule.