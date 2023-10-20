Levi made 32 saves Thursday in a 4-3 loss to the Flames.

So much went wrong for the Sabres defensively, and they relied on Levi to bail them out for the mistakes. He made a few mistakes of his own, including losing sight of Jonathan Huberdeau's goal 49 seconds into the game and failing to get to Walker Duehr's weak shot that leaked through at 10:15 of the first. Levi did make several big stops, but he couldn't do it all. After he stoned Elias Lindholm on a breakaway with 21 seconds left in the second period to keep the game tied, Levi's teammates promptly opened the third by coughing up four-on-two which ended up with a Calgary goal. He has started all four Buffalo games and is facing a kind of adversity that he rarely experienced at Northeastern University. Levi will likely get a rest soon, with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Eric Comrie waiting their turn on the sidelines.