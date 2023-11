Levi will be stationed between the pipes for Friday's home matchup with the Wild, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Levi defeated the Maple Leafs on Nov. 4 despite coughing up four goals on 28 shots. It was his first appearance since Oct. 19 after missing seven games with a lower-body issue. The rookie netminder is 2-3-0 with a lackluster .885 save percentage and 3.41 GAA as he battles for playing time with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.