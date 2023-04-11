Levi turned aside 26 shots in regulation and overtime and four of five shootout attempts in Monday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

It was a precious two points for the Sabres, who refuse to go away in the race for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Levi has been instrumental in the team's late surge, going 4-1-0 in his first five NHL starts with a 2.89 GAA and .908 save percentage -- not exceptional numbers, but a step up from what Buffalo had been getting in net prior to his debut. With three more games remaining on the schedule, including a back-to-back set to close out the season, Levi seems likely to start at least two of them as the Sabres try to muscle aside the Penguins and Islanders to get into the playoffs.