Levi was first off the ice at Thursday's practice and is expected to get the start in Boston, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Levi was recalled from AHL Rochester on Tuesday as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is out with an illness. Levi started the season with the Sabres, going 3-4-1 with a 3.73 GAA and .876 save percentage and was sent to the minors nine days ago to get some confidence. He was 1-1-0 with a .294 GAA and .921 save percentage in AHL action. He should see plenty of rubber as the Bruins are tied for 11th with 31.8 shots on goal per contest.