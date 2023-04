Levi stopped 29 of 31 shots in Buffalo's 5-2 victory over the Blues Jackets on Friday.

Levi managed to end the season on a high note, bouncing back after allowing four goals on 28 shots in a 6-2 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday. He's completed the campaign with a 5-2-0 record, 2.94 GAA and .905 save percentage in seven outings with Buffalo. The 21-year-old also posted a 2.24 GAA and a .933 save percentage in 34 NCAA appearances with Northeastern University in 2022-23.