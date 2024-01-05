Levi turned aside 32 shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Canadiens.

The 22-year-old netminder, born in the Montreal suburb of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, looked sharp in his first career start in front of his hometown crowd, and a shorthanded tally by Joel Armia in the second period was the only blemish on his line. Levi has been solid over the last month, going 5-2-1 in his last nine appearances with a 2.72 GAA and .909 save percentage, and he appears to have a firm grip on the No. 1 job in the Buffalo crease.