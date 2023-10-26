Levi (lower body) isn't quite ready to return Friday versus New Jersey, and the Sabres see no reason to rush the process, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Levi, who hasn't played since last Thursday, has a 1-3-0 record, 3.26 GAA and .892 save percentage in four contests this season. While Levi has been dealing with his injury, Eric Comrie and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen have been fine in net. Comrie in particular has stood out, saving 48 of 52 shots (.923 save percentage) over his last two contests. Levi opened the campaign as Buffalo's starter, but if Comrie continues to play well, then perhaps Levi will be challenged for that position.