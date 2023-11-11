Levi turned aside 33 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

The 21-year-old netminder ended up as the game's first star after a strong performance that saw Minnesota only get pucks past Levi on power plays in the first and third periods. Since returning from a lower-body injury at the beginning of the month he's won both his starts, improving his numbers on the season to a 3.18 GAA and .896 save percentage with a 3-3-0 record. The Sabres are rolling for now with a timeshare in net between Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, but it may not be long before the younger goalie regains the No. 1 job.