Levi is at practice Friday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Levi signed his entry-level contract a week ago and then had to sort out his work visa status. That has apparently been fixed and the Sabres are excited for the young netminder to get into some practices and eventually make his NHL debut. Levi starred at Northeastern University the past two seasons, going 17-12-5 with a 2.24 GAA and .933 save percentage this season. He was even better in 2021-22 with a 21-10-1 record, a 1.54 GAA and an eye-popping .952 save percentage. He is considered the Sabres' goaltender of the future.