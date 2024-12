Levi was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Monday.

In Levi's last four NHL outings, he posted a 1-3-0 record, 4.05 GAA and .873 save percentage. With nobody winning games in Buffalo right now -- the team is 0-7-3 in its last 10 games -- it is understandable that the club would try to make some tweaks, but it appears deploying Levi was not the move.